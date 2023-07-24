Karnataka School Headmaster Urges Salon to Avoid 'Hebbuli-Style' Haircuts for Students

A deeply concerned request from a headmaster of a government school in north Karnataka has attracted a lot of attention online and received appreciation from both teachers and parents. Shivaji Naik, the school’s headmaster, observed that several students were emulating actor Sudeep’s ‘Hebbuli-style’ hairstyle from the hit film Hebbuli that was released in 2017. Though the Kannada film Hebbuli has been out for six years, the ‘Hebbuli-style’ hairstyle is still popular among students and young adults in Karnataka.

Concerned about the students’ impressionable age and their tendency to focus on striving to appear like their favourite movie stars instead of concentrating on their studies, Naik took action and wrote a letter to the salon owner in their village, requesting him not to give any such haircuts to the students.

According to Times Of India, Naik’s letter to the salon owner explained why he was making such an appeal. “Several pupils at our school are getting the Hebbuli-style haircut. Their attention to fashion has begun to overshadow their academic interest and to negatively impact their academic achievement. I thus ask that you trim our pupils’ hair in a regulated manner. Please notify the school or the parents of any student who requests a haircut in the “filmi" fashion. The headmaster came to the conclusion that he must write a letter to the salon owner after reviewing the issue with the school development and monitoring committee, parents, and faculty members and taking suggestions from them .

To everyone’s astonishment, the salon owner, Channappa Siddaramappa, replied favourably to the headmaster’s plea and agreed to discontinue offering the ‘Hebbuli-style’ and filmy haircut to students.

Reaching out to the salon owner was mostly done to impose discipline among the adolescent students and keep them focused on their studies. Naik informed the Times of India that the school was doing well in its board examination results. While the girls’ pass percentages rose dramatically over the last few years, the boys’ percentages significantly decreased. Further investigation into the reason behind this reduction in performance revealed that boys were being influenced by TV shows, films, and fashion trends, which were influencing their educational performance.