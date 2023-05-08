Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Over 8 Lakh Students Await Results, How to Check

Read more

from the official website, however, students will need to pick up their Karnataka Class 10 mark sheets from their respective schools.

Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, and the answer key was made public on April 17. On April 21, the evaluation of class 10 answer sheets had begun. A candidate must receive a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and in overall to pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam. Students will receive grades in addition to marks for their SSLC scores.

The Karnataka Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 will be an option for students who don’t score the minimum necessary marks to receive the Karnataka Secondary School Certificate. The compartment exam in 2023 will most likely be held one month after the results are announced.

Around 8 lakh students took the Karnataka SSLC examination this year, compared to 8.73 lakh students who took the exam last year, with an 85.63 per cent success rate. Students can contact the relevant authorities or ask their respective schools or educational institutions for assistance if any problems or technical concerns crop up when verifying the results.

