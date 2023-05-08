CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Over 8 Lakh Students Await Results, How to Check

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Over 8 Lakh Students Await Results, How to Check

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Karnataka SSLC exams were held from March 31 to April 15. Once results are released, students who took the class 10 exam can check them on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:39 IST

Karnataka, India

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Around 8 lakh students took class 10 examination this year (Representative image)

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is scheduled to issue the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today, May 8. Once results are released, students who took the class 10 exam can check them on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Students must keep their admission cards in hand to be able to check their results with their roll numbers. The hall tickets will feature an identification number that students will require along with their date of birth to access their detailed results. The results will be available for download Read More

May 08, 2023 09:39 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Last Year Pass Percentage

In 2022, the pass percentage for SSLC was 85.63 per cent, the highest in the decade except for the Covid years when all students were promoted.

May 08, 2023 09:33 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Result Timing?

The result will be announced through a press conference at 10:00 AM today and the result link will be activated at karresults.nic.in from 11:00 AM.

May 08, 2023 09:30 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: When Was Exam Held?

Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, and the answer key was made public on April 17.

May 08, 2023 09:28 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: How to Check Score Card

Step 1: Visit the official website— sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the results for future reference

May 08, 2023 09:25 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Where to Check Scores?

Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in.

May 08, 2023 09:23 IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Live: Where Will Class 10 Results be Declared?

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is scheduled to issue the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today, May 8.

from the official website, however, students will need to pick up their Karnataka Class 10 mark sheets from their respective schools.

Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, and the answer key was made public on April 17. On April 21, the evaluation of class 10 answer sheets had begun. A candidate must receive a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and in overall to pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam. Students will receive grades in addition to marks for their SSLC scores.

The Karnataka Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 will be an option for students who don’t score the minimum necessary marks to receive the Karnataka Secondary School Certificate. The compartment exam in 2023 will most likely be held one month after the results are announced.

Around 8 lakh students took the Karnataka SSLC examination this year, compared to 8.73 lakh students who took the exam last year, with an 85.63 per cent success rate. Students can contact the relevant authorities or ask their respective schools or educational institutions for assistance if any problems or technical concerns crop up when verifying the results.

