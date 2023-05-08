Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: Over 8 Lakh Students Await Results, How to Check

Live now
Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is scheduled to issue the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today, May 8. Once results are released, students who took the class 10 exam can check them on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.
Students must keep their admission cards in hand to be able to check their results with their roll numbers. The hall tickets will feature an identification number that students will require along with their date of birth to access their detailed results. The results will be available for download Read More
In 2022, the pass percentage for SSLC was 85.63 per cent, the highest in the decade except for the Covid years when all students were promoted.
The result will be announced through a press conference at 10:00 AM today and the result link will be activated at karresults.nic.in from 11:00 AM.
Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, and the answer key was made public on April 17.
Step 1: Visit the official website— sslc.karnataka.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link given on homepage
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 4: View and download the results for future reference
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is scheduled to issue the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today, May 8.
Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 31 to April 15, and the answer key was made public on April 17. On April 21, the evaluation of class 10 answer sheets had begun. A candidate must receive a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and in overall to pass the KSEAB SSLC or Class 10 exam. Students will receive grades in addition to marks for their SSLC scores.
The Karnataka Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 will be an option for students who don’t score the minimum necessary marks to receive the Karnataka Secondary School Certificate. The compartment exam in 2023 will most likely be held one month after the results are announced.
Around 8 lakh students took the Karnataka SSLC examination this year, compared to 8.73 lakh students who took the exam last year, with an 85.63 per cent success rate. Students can contact the relevant authorities or ask their respective schools or educational institutions for assistance if any problems or technical concerns crop up when verifying the results.
Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in.