Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Four Students Top Class 10th With Perfect Score, Check Merit List

The Karnataka Class 10 results have been declared. Along with the Karnataka SSLC results, Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has also announced the 2023 topper list. This year, the KSEEB 10th Pass Percentage is 83.89 per cent.

As per the information released, this year four students have scored 625/625 marks which is a massive dip from last year’s stats. For the SSLC Result 2022, around 145 students had secured 100 per cent marks.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 Merit List

- Bhoomika Pai from Bengaluru

- Yashas Gowda from Chikkabalapur

- Anupama Hireholi from Belagavi

- Bhimangouda Patil from Vijayapura

This year, 835102 students had appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed. The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87 per cent.

Chitradurga comes up as best performing area with 96.8 per cent pass percentage followed by 96.7 per cent pass percentage in Mandya and 96.6 per cent pass percentage in Hassan.

In 2022, the SSLC total pass percentage was 85.63 per cent. It was the highest pass percentage in the past decade, excluding the 99.99 per cent recorded in 2021 when all the students were declared passed due to the Covid pandemic.

This year, 10 per cent of grace marks were given to students this, compared to 5 per cent grace marks last year. A total of 59,246 students have benefited from this.

A candidate must receive a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and in overall to pass the Class 10 exam. The Karnataka Board Class 10 Compartment Exam 2023 will be an option for students who don’t score the minimum necessary marks to receive the Karnataka Secondary School Certificate. The compartment exam in 2023 will most likely be held one month after the results are announced.

The Karnataka Class 10 board exam took place from March 31 to April 15, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC answer keys were published on April 17, 2023. The evaluation process of Karnataka SSLC answer sheets commenced on April 21, 2023 onwards.

