Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Re-Evaluation, Application Process For Scanned Copies Of Answer Sheet Begins

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has started the process for re-evaluation and scanned copies of the answer sheet of the final Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam. All those students who are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the SSLC examination can opt for receiving scanned copies of their answer sheets until May 14. To do so, students will have to visit the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in and submit an online application for obtaining scanned copies of their answer sheets.

Additionally, students have until May 26 to submit applications for re-evaluation. The re-evaluation results are expected to be announced in June.

KSEAB has announced that any students who failed any SSLC 2023 exam may apply for the supplementary exam. The schedule for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams in 2023 will be made public in June, and the results are anticipated to be released around the final week of July. Students will be permitted to use the SSLC supplementary examinations 2023 results in school to continue their education and avoid missing a year.

Meanwhile, the results for the class 10 SSLC exams administered by the Karnataka Board in 2023 were released today. The pass percentage for class 10 this year is 83.89 per cent, according to data made available by KSEAB. This year, 835102 students took the SSLC exams, and 7,00,619 of them passed.

Boys have recorded a pass percentage of eighty per cent, while girls have done better with a pass percentage of 87 per cent. Only four students earned 625/625 this year, a significant decrease from the statistics from last year. 145 students received the perfect score in 2022.

With a pass rate of 96.8 per cent, Chitradurga tops the list of best-performing districts, being followed by Mandya with 96.7 per cent and Hassan with 96.6 per cent. Students from rural areas performed better than those from urban regions in the 2023 SSLC results. The overall pass rate for students in rural areas was 87 per cent, while that for students in urban areas was 79.62 per cent.

