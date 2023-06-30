Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023 Today at 11 am, Websites to Check

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the SSLC supplementary result 2023 today, June 30. As per media reports, the result will be declared at 11 AM. Once released, students who took the exam can check their scores on the official websites of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in as well as on sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who were unable to clear the final exams on their first attempt appeared in the Karnataka class 10 supplementary exams. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams took place from June 12 to 19.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check

To download the SSLC supplementary 2023 mark sheet, students have to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth on the portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result on the homepage (when released).

Step 3: On the new login window, enter the registration number and date of birthin the provided field. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The Karnataka 10th Supplementary Result will appear on the screen. (The scorecard will include the subject-wise marks as well as the final result with the grand total).

Step 5: Check and download the supplementary results.

The Karnataka class 10 supplementary results will mention details such as the name of the candidate, roll number, total subjects, subject-wise marks, division, the status of Karnataka SSLC results (pass or fail), total marks secured, and maximum scores. Candidates are advised to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools in due course.

This year, the Karnataka class 10 final results were announced in May. The overall pass percentage stood at 83.89 per cent this year, which is lower when compared to 85.13 per cent in 2022. A total of 8,35,102 students took the exam out of which 7,00,619 cleared it. The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80 per cent, whereas among girls, it is 87 per cent. This year, only four students scored 625/625 which is a massive dip from last year’s stats. In 2022, 145 students earned the perfect score.