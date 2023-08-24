KARTET 2023 Admit Card Released, Steps to Download

The Department of School Education (DSE), Karnataka issued the admit card for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2023 on August 23. Candidates preparing for the KARTET 2023 can now download their admit cards from the official website at sts.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth on the login window to retrieve their KARTET 2023 admit cards.

As per the schedule, the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on September 3. The teacher eligibility test will be held at several exam centres across the state. The registration process for the KARTET 2023 began on July 14 and concluded on August 5.

KARTET 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can download the KARTET 2023 admit card through the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of DSE Karnataka atsts.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘KARTET 2023 hall ticket’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details (application number and date of birth) and click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’.

Step 4: The KARTET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View all the details printed on the admit card carefully and download it.

The details on the KARTET 2023 admit card include the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, exam date and timing, exam venue and other important details.

All candidates appearing for the KARTET 2023 are requested to carry a printout of their hall ticket to the exam hall on the day of the test. They should also bring a valid ID proof along with the KARTET 2023 admit card. If in case a candidate fails to do so, they will not be permitted to appear for the KARTET exam.

The total duration of the KARTET 2023 exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes. The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in two sessions – Session 1 and 2. Session 1 or Paper I will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12 noon. The Session 2 or Paper II exam is scheduled in the afternoon which is from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test will be divided into six parts. Candidates will have to attempt 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and every correct answer will carry one mark.