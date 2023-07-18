KARTET 2023 Registration Begins: Where and How to Apply?

The Department of School Education, Karnataka has started accepting applications for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2023. Candidates can apply for the KARTET 2023 by visiting the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The online registration process started on July 14 and will end on August 5.

According to the schedule, the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on September 3. The admit cards for the candidates will be made available on the official portal from August 23 to September 1. Before applying for the Teacher Eligibility Test, all interested candidates are advised the read the notification completely.

KARTET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Those applying for primary teacher (Class 1 to 5) should hold a pass certificate of class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. They must possess a two-year diploma in Elementary Education or a Bachelor of Elementary Education.

Meanwhile, candidates applying for upper primary teacher (Class 6 to 8) must have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Applicants must also have completed a one-year Bachelor’s in Education or a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Age limit: The minimum age requirement for the Karnataka TET 2023 is 18 years, and there is no upper age limit.

KARTET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Department of School Education Karnataka at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Latest Information’ section and click on the link that says – “Online Application for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test – 2023”

Step 3: Fill out the application form as instructed and upload all the documents.

Step 4: To complete the process, pay the necessary application fee and submit the form.

KARTET 2023: Exam Pattern

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test is divided into two parts – Paper 1 and Paper 2. The exams will be for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. Paper 1 will occur from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.