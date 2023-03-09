Kashmir University UG Admissions to be Conducted via CUET From This Academic Year

The University of Kashmir will be admitting students to Undergraduate programmes in its affiliated colleges on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the current academic session (2023) which will be in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020.

According to the schedule given, the last date to apply for UG admission is March 12, 2023 up to 9 pm and the last date to pay fees is also March 12 up to 11.50 pm. The exam is being conducted by the NTA for CUET UG 2023 from May 21, 2023 to May 31, 2023

The correction in particulars can be made from March 15-18 (till 11.50 pm) and the announcement date for the City of Examination is April 30, 2023. The admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website in the second week of May 2023 and the date of examination is 21st May 2023 onwards.

Admissions will be conducted on the basis of score/merit obtained in the CUET Exam 2023. For CUET, candidates have no age limit. The students need to have passed 10+2 with required eligibility and those appearing for 10+2 examination irrespective of age are also eligible to apply. The NTA will be holding the CUET UG 2023 Exam via computer-based test mode.

CUET UG 2023 Registrations: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the Kashmir University or CUET official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and fill out the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 4: Submit the CUET UG 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

Students when filling out the Kashmir University applications are advised to upload all the necessary documents and category certificates when submitting the application forms. Candidates applying are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the Kashmir University CUET UG 2023 admission process.

