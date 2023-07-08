KBC Junior Champion Is Now An IPS Officer, Meet Ravi Mohan Saini

The success stories of UPSC civil services exam aspirants are always intriguing, but when renowned celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Raveena Tandon lend their support, the tales become even more thrilling. One such remarkable story is of IPS officer Ravi Kumar Saini, who as a 14-year-old boy took to the hot seat on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior to chase his dream of becoming a crorepati.

Ravi Mohan Saini, the young contestant, impressively answered all 15 questions correctly. Little did he know that his journey was only just beginning, as he would go on to become an IPS officer years later.

Saini, hailing from Alwar, Rajasthan, is the son of a retired Navy officer. He completed his schooling at the Naval Public School in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. As a Class 10 student in 2001, he participated in KBC Junior, hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Saini’s remarkable knowledge and presence of mind earned him a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for correctly answering all 15 questions. In one of his interviews, he fondly recalled that his desire to meet Amitabh Bachchan inspired him to test his luck on the show.

Following his high school education, Saini embarked on his preparation for medical school entrance exams. Eventually, he obtained his MBBS degree from the prestigious Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur. In 2012, while completing his medical internship, he appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Exam. Throughout his academic journey, he had consistently achieved top ranks. Although he cleared the UPSC preliminary test, he fell short in the Mains during his first attempt.

Undeterred, he persevered and succeeded in both the Prelims and the Mains in 2013, securing a position in the Indian Post and Telecom’s Accounts and Finance Services. In 2014, Ravi made another attempt at the Civil Services examination, and this time he achieved an All-India Rank of 461. In 2021, his accomplishments made national headlines when he was appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Porbandar, Gujarat. He accomplished this feat through self-study, exemplifying his dedication and determination.

Ravi Mohan Saini’s extraordinary journey from being a KBC Junior winner to becoming an IPS officer serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment and hard work.