KCET 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, How To Make Changes

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the application correction window for the KCET 2023 exam. Candidates can make changes to their KCET 2023 application form by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. “The option of editing certain information entered in the CET-2023 online application form is available to the candidates from 6 pm on 12-04-2023 to 15-04-2023 up to 11 am,” read the official notice.

It is important to note that before making any changes in the KCET 2023 form candidates are advised to verify the entries, especially with regards to category reservation, Kannada, rural, special category, annual income, etc in the form.

According to the schedule, the KCET 2023 exam will be held on May 20 and May 21. Once the application correction process ends, the admit card is expected to release on the main site by May 5. KEA will release the list of exam centres in due course of time.

KCET 2023: How to Edit Application

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided to modify KCET 2023 application form.

Step 3: Log in to the candidate portal using roll number and password.

Step 4: The KCET 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Make the required changes.

Step 6: Once again review your form and carefully read the details.

Step 6: Save and download the KCET 2023 application form.

Step 7: Take the printout of the edited application form for future reference.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test will be held in English and Kannada languages in offline mode. A total of 180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be asked during the exam scheduled for 180 minutes (3 hours). The question paper will be based on the subjects - mathematics, physics, and chemistry. No negative marking will be done for wrong answers.

The registration process for KCET 2023 commenced on March 2 and ended on April 5. The KCET is a state-level entrance exam that offers candidates admission to different undergraduate (UG) programmes in Karnataka.

