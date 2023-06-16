KCET 2023 Final Answer Key Released; Steps To Download From cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the final answer key on its official website. Candidates can check the answers of the entrance questions from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The answer keys of Physics, Biology, Mathematics and Chemistry are uploaded on the website to download. However, the results for KCET 2023 were released yesterday, June 15, 2023.

KCET 2023: Steps to download answer key

Step 1- Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, check the latest announcement section.

Step 3- Click on the answer key link of the subjects mentioned.

Step 4- The pdf file will get downloaded on your phone or laptop.

Yesterday at 11 AM Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar announced the results of KCET 2023. Below is the list of toppers:-

KCET ENGINEERING TOPPERS 2023

Rank 1: Vignesh Nataraj Kumar

Rank 2: Arjun Krishnaswamy

Rank 3: Samrudh Shetty

KCET AGRICULTURE TOPPERS 2023

Rank 1: Byresh SH

Rank 2: Anurag Ranjan

Rank 3: Kartik Manohar Simhasan

KCET PHARMACY TOPPERS 2023

Rank 1:Pratheeksha

Rank 2:Malavika Kapoor

Rank 3:Madhav Soorya Tadepalli

Around 2.6 lakh applicants appeared for the KCET 2023 this year, which was administered on May 20 and 21. KEA administers the state-level test for students seeking admission to undergraduate professional degrees in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and other courses offered at many government, private, and private unaided colleges around the state.

Those who pass the KCET 2023 have to register for the counselling rounds after which the KEA will release the seat allocation list and the selection process for colleges and courses will commence henceforth. Even before the results were out, the examination authority discovered an inconsistency in the RD data pertaining to reservation applicants. The records of almost 80,000 students were not in sync, and 30,000 of them hadn’t updated their details. The rectification period concluded on June 12 at 11 AM.

As stated by KEA, application for professional course seats under the reserve limit will not be accepted for those having mismatched RD numbers. A list of applicants with mismatched RD numbers was earlier made public on the authority’s website. It had been emphasised to these candidates that their cast, income, and Kalyana Karnataka certificates would serve as proof of their actual RD numbers.