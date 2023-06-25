KCET 2023 Online Verification Of Documents To Begin From June 27; Check Documents

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has notified the process for the verification of the documents. The procedure will commence from June 27 and end on July 15, 2023. The process for the online verification is open for candidates who have mentioned eligibility clause code ‘a’ in the UGCET-23 online application form. S Ramya, ED, KEA said in the press release that candidates who want to claim should have below provided eligibilities:

-Candidate should have passed and studied in one or more government or government recognised educational institution which is located in Karnataka. The education should be minimum of seven academic years which should start from 1st standard to 2nd PUC / 12th standard as on 1st July of the year.

-Years of academic study are only counted as one year for applicants who took longer than a year to pass a class or standard.

-Candidates who have passed the 2nd PUC or 12th class from PUE, CBSE, CISCE, or another equivalent examination and who have claimed eligibility clause code as “a" in UGCET-2023 online application or who are meeting the eligibility requirements of clause “a" should have their study certificates, Kannada medium study, rural study, 2nd PU, or 12th grade marks verified at the appropriate concerned or jurisdiction in order to be eligible for online seat allocation.

-Candidates must have their CET-2023 admission ticket, the final printout of their application, their 10th school report card, their 2nd PU/12th year transcript, and their study credentials. Candidates and parents are recommended to read the comprehensive instructions and recommendations published on the KEA website with regard to online document verification before visiting the BEO office to verify various types of study certificates.

-KCET 2023 candidates who asserted their eligibility in accordance with clauses (b), (c), (d), (e), (f), (g), (h), (i), (j), (k), (1) (m) (n), and (0) have been instructed to come for offline document verification at the KEA office in Bengaluru. It has been told that the timetable would be released as soon as possible.