KCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended to April 9, Check Application Process, Exam Pattern

The online registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 has received an extension. As per the latest update from Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), candidates can now register for the entrance exam at kea.kar.nic.in till April 9.

The registration was initially slated to be completed by April 5, but the window has now been extended for four more days. The state-level entrance test for various undergraduate professional courses in the participating institutes is slated to be conducted from May 20 to May 22 in two shifts.

KCET 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of KCT 2023: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UGCET 2023 application registration link

Step 3: Submit your basic details such as name, mobile number, and email address to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Log in to the application portal.

Step 5: Submit the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Download, save, and take a printout of the application form for future use.

Candidates are advised to enter the mobile number which is working as the examination authority may send updates about the entrance test through the provided numbers only. Candidates can also track their application status from the KEA official website.

Following the successful registration, admit cards for the UG entrance exam will be released on May 5. Candidates are also requested to preserve the admit card till admission to the colleges or universities.

The documents required to be submitted at the time of KCET 2023 registration are the candidates’ — photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impressions, 10th and 12th mark sheet, and others of the candidate.

KCET 2023: Exam Pattern

KCET 2023 will be held on two days in four different sessions for four subjects. Biology and Mathematics will be conducted on the first day whereas Physics and Chemistry will be held on the second day. Each section will carry 60 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer. There is no negative marking in the entrance exam.

