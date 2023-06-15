KCET 2023 Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in, When and How to Check

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2023 will be announced soon. As per media reports, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the result today June 15 at 9.30 am. Once released, the KCET 2023 results will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Around 2.6 lakh applicants took the KCET this year, which was held on May 20 and May 21. Those who pass the exam will be invited to attend counselling. The KCET is a state-wide exam held each year for applications to undergraduate (UG) degrees offered at several government, private, and private unaided institutions throughout the state. To take the exam, a candidate must be an Indian citizen who has passed class 12 or equivalent examination, with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects.

KCET 2023 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of KCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link mentioned to check the KCET 2023 result link

Step 3: Candidates have to log in with their credentials including registration number and hall ticket number

Step 4: Your KCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

The KEA had earlier noticed a discrepancy in the RD data for applicants for reservations prior to the announcement of the results. Approximately 80,000 students’ records were out of sync, and 30,000 of those students had not yet updated their records. The correction period ended on June 12 at 11 AM.

The KEA has made it clear that applicants with mismatched RD numbers would not be permitted to apply for seats in professional courses under the reservation quota. On the authority’s website, a list of applicants with mismatched RD numbers has been published. These applicants have been urged to provide their true RD numbers from their cast, income, and Kalyana Karnataka certificates. The candidates will be accountable for what transpires if this correction is not implemented.