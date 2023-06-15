KCET 2023 Results Released At kea.kar.nic.in, How To Check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 today, June 15. Candidates who registered for admission to various undergraduate programmes provided by KCET participating universities can get their scorecards via the official website at kea.kar.nic.in after 11 AM. The KCET results for 2023 were announced by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar. Candidates can view their results by entering their registration number at the result portal.

Around 2.6 lakh candidates sat for the KCET 2023 this year, which was administered on May 20 and 21. KEA administers the state-level test for students seeking admission to undergraduate professional degrees in engineering, pharmacy, and other courses offered at many government, private, and private unaided colleges around the state.

Those who pass the KCET 2023 must register for the counselling rounds after which the KEA will release the seat allocation list and the selection process for colleges and courses will commence.

KCET 2023 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit KCET’s official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the webpage, click the KCET 2023 result link that is given.

Step 3: Candidates must log in using their information, which includes their registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 4: A screen will display your KCET 2023 results.

Step 5: Download the KCET 2023 result and print it out for your records.

Prior to the results being revealed, the KEA had discovered an inconsistency in the RD data pertaining to reservation applicants. The records of almost 80,000 students were not in sync, and 30,000 of them hadn’t updated their details. The rectification period concluded on June 12 at 11 AM.

Application for professional course seats under the reserve limit will not be accepted, according to the KEA, for those having mismatched RD numbers. A list of applicants with mismatched RD numbers was earlier made public on the authority’s website. It had been emphasised to these candidates that their cast, income, and Kalyana Karnataka certificates would serve as proof of their actual RD numbers.