KCET 2023 Second Round Schedule Released, Option Entry Window Opens Today

The second-round counselling schedule of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) has been released by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) at its official website at kea.kar.nic.in. As per the KCET second-round schedule, KEA released the UGCET seat matrix on August 30. Candidates can still edit or modify their KCET second-round counselling options from August 30 to September 2. The candidates can do that by using their UGCET login details and by making the necessary changes.

KEA will release the KCET second-round seat allotment results for 2023 which will be released on the choices filled by the candidates. The modification of the options is advised because of the vacancies that may come out during the time of seat allotment. The candidates who will have more options will have a higher chance of getting a better seat.

KEA UGCET 2023: Second round schedule

KCET round 2 seat matrix- August 30

Modify or add choices- August 30 to September 2

UGCET round 2 seat allotment- September 4

The UGCET second round option entry facility from August 30 at the official website kea.kar.nic.in. The candidates who have applied can complete their KCET second-round option entry between August 30 and September 2, 2023. Applicants who are participating in the KCET counselling will be eligible for seat allotment.

Firstly, the candidates will have to get their documents verified by reporting to the counselling centre. After all the documents have been verified, they will get to fill out the application and choose their preferred course and college. Then the administration will decide the seat allotment on the basis of the rank of the candidates that are selected, available seats, and the candidate’s preferred college and course.

The applicants will be required to submit their required credentials and details at the time of document verification at the KCET counselling center. The required documents for verification includes a copy of the KCET application form, admit card, application fee payment proof, class 10 mark sheet and certificate, class 12 mark sheet and certificate, recent passport-size photograph (two copies), annual gross income certificate, rural study certificate, and caste certificate.