KCET 2023 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results of KCET 2023 second round of counselling 2023 today, September 6, as per the official notice. Candidates can visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in to download the allotment results of round 2 for the courses architecture, engineering, agriculture, veterinary and B-Pharma courses. Candidates have to enter their KCET 2023 application number and other details to check the results.

According to a statement in an official notice, “Seats allotment result of UGCET 2023 (architecture, engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy) courses will be published on September 6, 2023, after 8 pm.” Candidates were informed by KEA that they have to cancel the seat allotted to them, only then they will be considered for the second round.

KEA stated, “Candidates’ allotted dental seat will have to cancel the allotted dental seat before the process of seat allotment of UGCET 2023. Only then the candidate will be considered for the second round of UGCET 2023 (Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, B.Sc. Nursing courses).”

According to the previous schedule, KCET 2023 and Karnataka NEET UG Counselling were expected to be announced on September 5.

KCET 2023 seat allotment result: Steps to check

Step 1- Visit kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2- Locate the tab of UGCET on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3 - Go to round 2 allotment results.

Step 4- Put in the CET number to log in

Step 5 - Check the allotment result

On August 17, the Karnataka Examination Authority published the KCET 2023 seat allotment for round 1.

On August 11, KEA started the KCET 2023 counselling process at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the KCET 2023 mock seat allotment.

The KCET was conducted as a pen and paper-based test on May 20 and 21. KCET is a state-level examination for getting admission to engineering colleges. The exam is conducted once a year in English and Kannada languages. A total of 198 engineering colleges participated in the exam. The mode of examination is offline. This year, the application fee for the KEA exam was Rs 500.

On May 25, 2023, the authorities released the KCET 2023 answer key. The authorities have recommenced the KCET 2023 registration from May 11 to 13 on the official website. The KCET registration initially began on March 2. The authorities released the KCET 2023 admit card on the official website on May 5. From May 25 to June 1, candidates were allowed to submit their special category certificates from May 25 to June 1.