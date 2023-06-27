KCET Counselling 2023: Document Verification Begins Today, List of Required Certificates

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the document verification round for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 counselling today, June 27 at kea.kar.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the document verification will continue until July 15, allowing candidates who qualified in the KCET 2023 to submit their required certificates for admission purposes.

The document verification round has been divided into three sessions. The first session is from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, the second session will take place from 11:15 AM to 1:15 PM, and the third session will be held from 2 PM.

KCET 2023 Counselling: List of Documents Required

— Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2023 hall ticket

— UGCET 2023 application form (final printout)

— SSLC or Class 10 marks sheet

— 2nd PUC or Class 12 marks sheet

— A study certificate released by the head of the institution, counter-signed by the concerned BEO or DDPU, signifying 7 years of study in Karnataka (including 10th or 12th).

— Rural Study Certificate (if claiming rural quota) for 10 years from Class 1 to Class 10. It also has to be counter-signed by BEO.

— Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (NCLC) provided by the concerned Tahsildar (for general merit candidates).

— Kannada medium study certificate (if claiming Kannada Medium quota).

— Caste/caste income certificate released by the concerned Tehsildar (only if claiming reservation benefits).

KEA also recently released a set of guidelines for the verification of documents. Before visiting the Block Education Officer (BEO), candidates and their parents are requested to read the detailed instructions with regard to the online verification of documents.

It is important to note that the document verification is for students who have claimed eligibility clause ‘a’ in their KCET 2023 application form. Candidates are advised to visit the specified sites to get their KCET 2023 documents validated for college admission in the state. Students who have claimed eligibility under other clauses are advised to appear for offline verification at KEA Bangalore. Meanwhile, non-Karnataka candidates who enrolled for the BSc nursing programme and have declared the ‘Y’ clause have been exempted from appearing for the document verification round.

Students must ensure that they carry all the essential documents as specified by the KCET guidelines 2023 to complete the document verification round successfully. The KCET 2023 was conducted on May 20 and 21. While the result was announced on June 15.