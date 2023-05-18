KEAM 2023 Answer Key Released At cee.kerala.gov.in, Objection Window Open Till May 24

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the answer key for the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical Examination (KEAM) 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now access the answer key on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. In case of any objections or disagreements with the answer key, candidates have the option to challenge it until May 24 at 5 PM. It is important to note that complaints submitted after the specified deadline will not be considered. Candidates are to review and raise their concerns within the given timeframe for a fair assessment of their performance.

Candidates who wish to challenge the KEAM 2023 answer key are first required to submit a complaint, accompanied by supporting documents, to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. It is crucial to enclose a fee of Rs 100 per question in the form of a Demand Draft (DD), payable to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations in Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates have the option to either send the complaint by post or deliver it in person. It should be noted that complaints submitted via email or fax will not be considered.

If the objection is deemed valid, the fee paid for that specific question will be refunded. Candidates must provide their bank account number, the name of their bank and branch, and the IFSC code (if applicable) to receive the refund. Ensuring accurate bank account details is important for a smooth refund process.

The official notification states, “The Answer Key of the Entrance Examinations for Admission to Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination 2023 held on 17.05.2023 (Wednesday) at different centres in the State, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai has been published in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via Email/ Fax will not be considered. Bank Account Number, Name of Bank and Branch, IFSC should also be written for refund, if any.”

A group of subject experts will review the challenges raised by candidates regarding the official KEAM answer key. Once all the objections have been carefully examined by the experts, the final KEAM answer key 2023 will be published. Candidates can seek assistance or get their queries resolved regarding the KEAM answer key 2023 by contacting the helpline number, 0471-2525300.