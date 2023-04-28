CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » KEAM 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Steps to Edit
KEAM 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Steps to Edit

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 09:45 IST

The KEAM 2023 will be conducted on May 17 (Representative image)

Candidates can edit their application forms on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2023 correction window will be open up to May 2

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has begun the application correction process for State Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2023. Candidates can edit their application forms on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM 2023 correction window will be open up to May 2. It is to be noted that those who submitted their application forms will be able to edit or rectify the errors.

Candidates will be able to verify their name, signature, and photograph after logging in to the KEAM 2023 candidate portal. Candidates who have defects in the uploaded documents and photographs can rectify them now. Meanwhile, other details like nativity status and reservation status will be made available later.

“Candidates can verify their name, photograph, and signature shown in the portal. Those candidates who have defects in uploaded photograph or signature or Class X Certificate can rectify the same on or before May 2, 3:00 PM,” reads the official notice. Candidates are requested to carefully make the changes to the application form, as no further chances will be given.

KEAM 2023: Steps to Make Correction

Step 1: Visit CEE’s official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘KEAM 2023 application form correction’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login credentials correctly.

Step 4: As the KEAM 2023 application form opens, make the required changes.

Step 5: Check all the details properly and submit the KEAM form.

According to the official schedule, the KEAM 2023 will be conducted on May 17. It will be for a duration of two and a half hours. The Kerala entrance exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts - Shift I and II. Shift I will take place from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and Shift II is scheduled from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The online registration process for CEE Kerala was held from March 17 to April 10.

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) conducts the state engineering, architecture, and medical exam for students seeking admission to engineering, arts, dentistry, and medicine courses at participating colleges in the state.

