KEAM 2023 Engineering Rank List To Be Released Today At cee.kerala.gov.in, How To Check

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) Rank List 2023 will be made public by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala today, June 19. The announcement of the engineering rank list will take place during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 PM, according to Kerala’s Higher Education Minister R. Bindu. Candidates who appeared for the KEAM 2023 engineering entrance exam can check the rank list at cee.kerala.gov.in. The rank list for KEAM 2023 will be compiled by the authorities using a ratio of equal parts of the class 12 grades and the KEAM scores.

KEAM 2023 was held on May 17 and the CEE published the answer key on May 18. The KEAM 2023 result was declared on May 31. Objections regarding the engineering/ pharmacy answer keys were accepted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations until May 24 by post. The candidates were asked to pay Rs 100 per question to raise the objections.

KEAM Rank List 2023: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam at cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage look for the KEAM 2023 Candidate Portal and click on it

Step 3. Enter your KEAM 2023 login credentials and click on the submit option

Step 4: The KEAM 2023 Rank List will be displayed on your device screen

Step 5: Download the KEAM 2023 rank list and take a printout of the same for future records

KEAM Rank List 2023 - Tie Breaking

The KEAM 2023 rank list will be compiled using the following tie-breaking procedure if two or more candidates obtain the same score in the entrance exam.

1. Candidates who scored higher on the KEAM 2023 Mathematics exam will be given the higher rank.

2. Candidates with higher scores in the physics exam will receive a higher rank..

3. Candidates who have higher scores in class 12 maths scores will be ranked higher.

4. A higher rank will be awarded if the candidate scores more marks in their class 12 Physics exam.

5. The last criteria for tie breaking if the earlier ones do lead to the same marks is age. Those who are older will be given a higher ranking than those who are younger.

The KEAM Engineering Rank List 2022 was topped by Vishwanath Vinod from Idukki. A total of 77,005 applicants took the exam last year, with 58,570 passing and 50,858 landing in the KEAM 2022 Rank List.