KEAM 2023 First Allotment Result 2023 for MBBS, BDS Released, Steps to Check

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has recently published the first provisional allotment list for KEAM 2023 MBBS, BDS admission on Thursday, August 3. Candidates can now check the entire list from the official website of Kerala CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. Those who have been allotted seats will have to pay the admission fee from August 5 to 8.

The details like name, roll number, allotted college, allotted course, category of allotment, fee details, etc. will be mentioned on the allotment list. The first phase allotment for Kerala Medical (KEAM) has been determined based on the choices made by the candidates from July 26 to 31. A total of 5,537 candidates have been provisionally allotted seats as per the allotment list.

Kerala KEAM allotment list 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Firstly, go to the official website of Kerala CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the ‘KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal’ option that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be then redirected to a new window, where you have to locate and click on the ‘Allotment list.’ Now choose ‘First Phase Allotment to MBBS & BDS.’

Step 4: KEAM first allotment list for MBBS, BDS will be displayed on our screen.

Step 5: In the list, search for your name or roll number to check which college and course has been allotted to you.

Step 6: If required, save and download the list for the admission process.

“Genuine complaints, if any, with regard to the Provisional Allotment List, can be submitted though the email ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations up to 12.00 PM on 03.08.2023. After addressing the valid complaints, the final allotment will be published on 03.08.2023.” read the official notification.

According to the prospectus, the university is required to verify the records of candidates who have been admitted to colleges. This verification will be conducted by special teams, and a report will be submitted to the government within 10 days from the last date of final seat allotment. It is crucial for candidates to pay the tuition fee and complete the admission process in the allotted colleges before the specified deadline. Failure to do so will result in the loss of their seat and any existing options in the course.