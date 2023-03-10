Kerala Board SSLC, Plus Two Exams 2023: Know Guidelines, Items Allowed Inside Exam Hall

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) plus two exams begin today while the class 10 exams started on March 9. Students will have SSLC exams from March 9 to 29. While the plus two exams which begin today with sociology, anthropology, electronic service technology (old), and electronic systems papers, will conclude on March 30. The evaluation will be from April 3 to 26 and the results will be declared in the second week of May. Candidates must score a minimum of 35 per cent to clear the exams.

The SSLC Kerala Class 10 admit card has been released on keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students can download hall tickets from the official websites by logging in with their application number. Asper the guidelines released by the Kerala board, entry will not be allowed to the exam hall without the Kerala SSLC hall ticket 2023 and school ID.

Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2023 guidelines

The Kerala class 10 exams will start at 9:30 am and conclude either at 11:15 am or at 12:15 am (depending on the subject). No exams will be conducted during the afternoon shift. Students are advised to reach the exam centres 60 minutes before the beginning of the exam. Students must enter the hall before 9.20 am, as per the rules of the board. However, those who reach before 10.01 am will be allowed to write the exam.

Students will get 15 minutes for reading the questions paper before the exam starts and can start writing exams from 9.45 am. Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, etc. inside the exam hall. Any unfair means during the exam will result in the student getting banned from appearing in the exams.

A total of 4,19,554 students have registered for the board exams this year. The first SSLC exam is being held for the first language paper. Students are appearing for Part 1: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), and Arabic Oriental papers. For the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, there are about 9,762 teachers who will evaluate answer sheets at 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced.

