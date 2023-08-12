CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala brings back deleted content in school textbooks
1-MIN READ

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

IANS

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 16:23 IST

Kerala, India

State Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Saturday said the Kerala government has taken steps to include contents with regards to Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru that was deleted from the school textbooks.

“After Onam break (September) when classes resume, the new textbooks will be distributed in the schools. It’s necessary that students should learn the history, economics and science of ours in the right perspective,” said Sivankutty.

The Centre had deleted all such contents and the Pinarayi Vijayan government had earlier promised that students will be taught India in its true spirit.

Meanwhile, there are reports that even the Gujarat riots have also found a place in the history textbook.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
