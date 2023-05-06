Kerala Class 11 Admissions To Start In June, Mid-day Meal Breakfast Scheme May Expand

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that Class 11 admissions in the state are expected to start in June, while the session will begin in July. He made this announcement during a meeting with the district education officers on Friday, reported Career360. The meeting was conducted in view of the schools in Kerala reopening on June 1.

The education minister has directed authorities to complete the cleaning of school water tanks as well as wells by May 30. He also instructed them to take help from the parents’ teachers association. The school offices must function till 5 pm and the principals should ensure that all the landlines are working, the minister ordered.

Further in the meeting, the General Education Minister stated that the textbooks for schools will be officially distributed on May 25. The textbooks will be available till May 27 with all the district hubs. Giving an update on the development, the education minister said that so far, 82 per cent of the textbooks have been printed.

The minister is reportedly working with the local self-government departments to increase the number of schools that are giving breakfast and lunch as part of the mid-day meal scheme. There are around 2,400 schools out of the 12,037 schools that are currently offering breakfast with the midday meal scheme.

During the meeting, the minister also informed that the state government is planning a proposal concerning the cost increase in the mid-day meal scheme. Sivankutty asserted that the education department has given the required payment to mid-day meal cooks and helpers till February this year. A partial honorarium has also been released for March. School principals and mid-day meal workers protested in March against the Kerala government for not releasing their funds on time.

V Sivankutty has directed all the state education officers to make sure that the files are moved quickly to ensure that the fundamental needs of the people are met. “I realise from the complaints I receive that most education offices are riddled with corruption and delays. Many files are stuck in the AEO, DEO, DD offices,” the minister said. Files are not moved for petty reasons hence the fundamental rights are denied, he added. The minister said that strict punishment will be given to officers found involved in such activities.

