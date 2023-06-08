CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala College Seeks Action Against Former Student In Fake Certificate Case
Kerala College Seeks Action Against Former Student In Fake Certificate Case

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the college authorities (Representative Image)

According to the complaint, the lady stated that she served as a guest professor at Maharajas College in 2018–19 based on the "fake certificate" she presented

The Kerala police on Tuesday registered a case based on a complaint filed by the Maharajas College here alleging that a fake teaching experience certificate from the institution was produced by a former student in another college in order to secure a guest faculty post there. The incident came to light after the R G M Government Arts and Science College at Attappady in Palakkad district expressed doubts regarding the veracity of the certificate produced by the candidate.

According to the complaint, the woman has claimed in the “fake certificate” that she was a guest lecturer at Maharajas College in 2018-19.

“No guest lecturers have been appointed in the Malayalam department of the college in the last ten years. The emblem clearly shows that it was fake,” college principal, V S Joy, told the media.

Police said a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the college authorities.

Meanwhile, state higher education minister, R Bindu, said stern action will be taken in the matter.

“This is an act committed by an individual. The college has not done anything wrong. Strong actions will be taken to end such incidents,” Bindu said.

Protesting against the incident, Ernakulam District Congress Committee alleged that the SFI state secretary had a role in it.

“We suspect that SFI state secretary, who is a close friend of the woman, has a role in this,” Ernakulam DCC president, Mohammed Shiyas, told the media.

SFI state secretary, P M Arsho, however, denied the allegation and termed it as baseless.

The case will be handed over to Attappady police, Ernakulam Central police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
