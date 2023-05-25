Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023 Released, 82.95% Pass HS 12th Exam

The Kerala DHSE has announced the Class 12 results for 2023 at a press conference around 3 pm. Students can check their results through the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. As many as 82.95% have passed the exam this year. The Kerala Class 12 Exams 2023 were held by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) from March 10 to March 30 at various locations around the state. A total of 4,42,067 students appeared for the exams.

In order to pass the Kerala 12th exam, students must achieve a minimum of 30 per cent marks or Grade D. They must also attain an aggregate score of at least 30 per cent. In case students fail to achieve passing marks, they will get the opportunity to appear in a compartment exam. This exam provides students with a second and final opportunity to clear the exam and improve their results. It also serves as a chance for students to save their academic year.

Kerala DHSE Class 12 results for 2023: How to check

Step 1 - Open your web browser and visit the official website of DHSE Kerala, which can be either keralaresults.nic.in or dhse.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2 - Look for the link titled “Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2023" on the website’s homepage or examination results section.

Step 3 - Click on the link to access the Kerala Plus two result login page.

Step 4 - On the login page, enter your roll number and date of birth in the specified fields. Make sure to input the correct information.

Step 5 - After entering the required details, click on the “Submit" button or a similar option to proceed.

Step 6 - The Kerala Plus two result for 2023 will be displayed on your screen, showing your subject-wise scores and overall performance. It is recommended to take a screenshot or print the provisional result for future reference and safekeeping.

Remember to verify the official website and follow any specific instructions or updates provided by DHSE Kerala to ensure a smooth and accurate retrieval of the Class 12 results. To check the Kerala Class 12 Result 2023 via SMS, open the messaging application on your smartphone. Compose a new message. In the message body, type, KERALA12 followed by a space, and then enter your registration number. Send the message to the number 56263. The result will be sent to the same mobile number you used to send the SMS.