Kerala DHSE Plus One Revaluation Result 2023 Released at dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala Plus One (Class 11) revaluation result 2023 was issued today, 3 August, by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Candidates who took the Class 11 exams can view their results on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Candidates must provide their roll number and birth date in order to see their results. The DHSE is in charge of supervising the whole revaluation process, and the revaluation results have been made available in PDF format.

The DHSE’s initiative gives students an opportunity to get their scores re-evaluated, ensuring that the effort they put in for their exams is properly recognised. The revaluation procedure gives students the chance to have their answer sheets examined if they believe their marks may have been wrongly calculated.

DHSE Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit DHSE Kerala’s official website at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “Results" or “Examinations" section.

Step 3: Look up the link that reads “Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023" and select it.

Step 4: Your browser will take you to a new page where you must enter your roll number and birthdate.

Step 5: Now click on the “Submit" option.

Step 6: On the screen, the DHSE Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result 2023 in a PDF format will be shown.

Step 7: Download the Kerala Plus One Revaluation Result PDF and save a copy for future records.

Three announcements, including one about scrutiny, one regarding modified marks in the revaluation result, and one regarding the reimbursement list, have been released by the Directorate in relation to the Kerala first-year revaluation result 2023.

Previously, on June 13, the Kerala state board announced the Kerala Plus One result 2023, with an overall pass rate of 82.95 per cent. Following the notification, students were given the chance to file for the Kerala Plus One revaluation or scrutiny procedure.

This year, nearly 3.5 lakh students registered for the Kerala Class 11 examinations across the state. The plus one exam was administered in the state of Kerala from March 10 to March 30 at various testing sites.

Meanwhile, for the academic year 2023-2024, a combined total of 3,03,409 merit seats have been made available for Kerala plus one admission, with 1,21,049 seats allocated in the first round and 19,545 seats allocated in the second round.