Kerala Government Increases Working Days In State-Run Schools To 205 From 198

The Kerala General Education Department on Wednesday said there would be a total of 205 working days in state-run schools in the ongoing academic year 2023-24. The decision was taken during a meeting of various teachers’ associations convened by General Education Minister V Sivankutty here. During the academic year 2022-23, state-run schools functioned for 198 days.

The existing rules and court verdicts have suggested that there should be five working days in a week, and Saturdays have been made a working day in selected weeks to ensure this.

Though the government had earlier decided to increase the number of working days to 210 during the academic year, it was later revised and fixed at 205, based on the request of teachers’ associations, an official statement said.

There would be no change in the dates of the summer holidays, it said.

In the statement, the education department also rejected the propaganda that all Saturdays would now be working days in state schools. Out of the total 52 Saturdays in the academic year, only 13 are designated as working days, it said.