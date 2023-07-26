CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Kerala Govt Announces Reservation for Transgender Students in Nursing Courses
1-MIN READ

Kerala Govt Announces Reservation for Transgender Students in Nursing Courses

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 17:22 IST

Kerala, India

Health Minister Veena George said one seat each would be reserved for the TG members in the BSc nursing and general nursing courses from now onwards (Representative image)

Health Minister Veena George said one seat each would be reserved for the TG members in the BSc nursing and general nursing courses from now onwards (Representative image)

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced its decision to grant reservation to transgender students pursuing nursing courses in the state

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced its decision to grant reservations to transgender students pursuing nursing courses in the state.

Making the announcement, Health Minister Veena George said one seat each would be reserved for the TG members in the BSc nursing and general nursing courses from now onwards.

“This is for the first time in the history (of the state) that reservation has been granted for transgenders in the field of nursing”, she said in a statement here.

The state government has been taking great initiatives for the upliftment of the marginalised community and the reservation in the nursing sector is part of such efforts, she said.

The reservation is envisaged to ensure the representation of the community members in the nursing sector as well, the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
first published:July 26, 2023, 17:22 IST
last updated:July 26, 2023, 17:22 IST