Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result Released at hscap.kerala.gov.in, How to Check

The Kerala Department of General Education, DGE, released the third supplementary results for higher secondary (Class 11) admissions on August 7. The result is now accessible to candidates on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in, and can be accessed by entering their registration number and other credentials.

A total of 25,735 positions were advertised, receiving 12,487 applications. Out of these, 11,849 candidates were taken into consideration for the HSCAP 3rd Allotment 2023 Result. However, 638 applications were not considered for allotment due to reasons such as a lack of available options or other factors. Candidates can view the results by clicking on the candidate login page. Students must pay admission fees in order to get admitted.

Students who have been allocated seats in the third supplementary allotment are required to submit the admission fees as indicated in the allotment letter. To secure their position, it is imperative that they make the payment within the designated timeframe mentioned in the notification.

Kerala HSCAP 3rd Allotment Results 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: To check the Kerala third supplementary results, go to hscap.kerala.gov.in, the official website of Kerala HSCAP.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab.

Step 3: Enter details in the next step, candidates will have to key in their password, user name and district they have applied for.

Step 4: Then click on ‘School Wise Admitted Students List’.

Step 5: Select the district to check the Kerala 2023 HSCAP third allotment result.

Step 6: Now, check the allotment status and download the letter.

Step 7: Take a printout of the Kerala HSCAP 2023 allotment letter for future reference.

In addition to the allotment results, students now have the opportunity to access the final ranks of the institutions they applied to on the DGE official website. This data will assist you in determining your chances of admission to your selected institutions. All students who obtained an allotment should report to their allocated schools between August 7 (From 10 AM) and August 8 (closing at 4 PM). Candidates are expected to complete the admission processes at this time, ensuring that the first page of the allotment letter is signed by both the student and their parent or guardian. Furthermore, students must provide information about the relevant documents and make choices for their second language of study.