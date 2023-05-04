Kerala Launches Its Own Grading System, Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework

Kerala becomes the first Indian state to launch its own grading system, Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework. The framework was launched by the State Minister for Higher Education R Bindu on May 3, 2023. The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework will be used for higher education in the state. The model follows the pattern of the National Institute of Ranking Framework.

The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework aims to make grading and ranking system more democratic and secular approach in the state. This framework is launched by Kerala State Higher Education Council and KSHEC with an aim to release the ranking annually. The state envisages the formation of a state-level institutional ranking framework without altering the core qualities and components of the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The new framework will patronise the socio- cultural heritage and values of the state over the period of its democratic era. The official statement while launching the framework mentioned “In the above context of academic dispositions, the KIRF has evolved after intense deliberations and collective discussions of expertise and stakeholders of higher education both inside and outside the state."

The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework will rank participating universities, colleges in the categories of – overall, universities, colleges, engineering, management, architecture, medical, dental, pharmacy, nursing, law and teacher education. The Kerala government shared that state-specific criteria and indicators will also be included for assessment of the higher educational institutions. Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that major focus is given to teaching, learning and resources (TLR), knowledge dissemination and research excellence (KDRE), graduation outcome (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI).

The minister claimed that the KIRF rating would aid the state’s higher education institutions in raising their institutional position in the national and worldwide rankings frameworks. While choosing a college and programme, students looking for modern, cutting-edge courses will be able to do so with knowledge thanks to the ranking. A group led by Gangan Prathapan, a former director of both CUSAT and the CSIR, created the framework.

