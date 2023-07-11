Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Application Process To Conclude Tomorrow At cee.kerala.gov

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala will conclude the online application process for postgraduate (PG) medical programmes in government, private medical colleges and Regional Cancer Center tomorrow, July 12. Candidates seeking to apply for postgraduate medical courses can register themselves by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in till 4 PM tomorrow.

To get registered on the admission portal, students need to enter their NEET roll number, NEET rank, date of birth, and access code. Before filling out the registration form, it is advisable for all interested candidates to read the prospectus and instructions carefully.

When applying for postgraduate medical programmes, students must complete the five-step application stage. The stages include – the registration process, filling out the application form as asked, making the payment of fees, uploading all the necessary images and documents, and finally printing the acknowledgement letter.

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE Kerala atcee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023’ link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the required credentials (such as NEET roll number, NEET Rank, Date of Birth, and Access Code) to register.

Step 4: Then fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 6: Make the necessary payment and submit the form.

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023: List of Documents Required

It is important to note that the below documents need to be uploaded in a PDF format with a file size of 10 KB to 500 KB.

Date of Birth (DoB) document.

Nativity and Nationality proof.

Non-Creamy Layer Certificate/Community Certificate/ EWS certificate (if any).

Inter-caste certificate (if applicable).

Income Certificate (if applicable).

Certificate for claiming Ex-Service Quota (if applicable).

Fee concession to inmates of Sri Chitra Home, Nirbhaya Home, Juvenile Home and children of Fisherman (if applicable).

Minority Certificate (if applicable).

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023: Application Fee

Students belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. While those under the SC and ST categories have to make a payment of Rs 500.