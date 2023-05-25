Kerala +2 Result 2023 Live Updates: DHSE 12th Result Today at results.kerala.nic.in

Read more

The board results will also be available at results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in. The Kerala +2 result will also be available via official apps — Saphlam, and PRD Live. Students can download these apps via Google Playstore. Students can check their results through SMS as well. To do so, they can send the SMS in the given format, type: KERALA12(space)registration number and send it to 56263.

After checking the results online, students also need to review their mark sheets and ensure that all the information mentioned on them is correct. In case of any error in the online mark sheet, they need to check with the authorities at the earliest. Students must check their personal details, calculations, grades and marks parity, spelling, and pass/ fail status.

The offline mark sheet will be issued by the board later. In the meantime, the online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet. Students can seek admission to colleges or apply for entrance exams on the basis of the same, however, at the time of admission, the official marksheet will be required.

Last year, the toppers list was released for the Kerala Plus 12 Results 2022. As many as 83.87% of students who took the exam managed to clear it. This was a drop from last year when 87.94% of students had cracked the exam. In 2021, the Kerala board conducted the written board, unlike many other boards that opted for alternative marking schemes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 90.52% of science students cleared the exam, 80.4% of humanities students, 89.13% of commerce students, and 84.39% of technical stream students passed the 12th exam that year.