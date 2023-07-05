Kerala Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed in 6 Districts, MG, KTU Universities Postpone Exam

Due to heavy rains in the state, the district collector has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions including Anganwadis, and in Kerala’s Kuttanad taluk today, July 5. A holiday has also been announced for schools running relief camps in Chengannur. There will, however, be no change in the pre-scheduled PSC and university examinations.

Earlier, the collectors had also declared a holiday for educational institutes in Kasaragod, Kannur, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Kottayam districts.

Kasaragod district collector has declared a holiday in all state, CBSE, and ICSE schools in the district as well as for Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis, and Madrasas. Meanwhile, the holiday will not be applicable to colleges in Kasaragod.

Kannur University has postponed all the exams that were to be held today. APJ Abdul Kalam University of Technology also postponed the exams scheduled for today. Mahatma Gandhi University has also postponed all examinations scheduled for today, the vice chancellor said. The new exam date will be announced later. Meanwhile, there will be no change in pre-scheduled public examinations and interviews in Idukki and Kottayam.

As heavy rains continue in the state, the weather department has announced a red alert in two districts. A red alert has been declared in Idukki and Kannur districts. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts are on orange alert. In the last few hours, heavy rains have been recorded over southern and central Kerala and in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Heavy rain will continue in the next few hours. In Kannur and Idukki, night travel has also been banned in hilly areas.

Schools and colleges have also been ordered to remain closed in several districts in Karnataka including Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri, and Bantwal. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), significant rainfall was experienced in many parts of Karnataka on July 3, and further rain is forecast through July 7.