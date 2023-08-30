Kerala Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Till Tomorrow

As the festive season kicks off, a number of schools and colleges have announced holidays in honour of Raksha Bandhan and Onam this year. Numerous educational institutions in Kerala are expected to remain closed until August 31, as the Onam holidays are scheduled to continue until August 30. Subsequently, August 31 is designated as a holiday to commemorate Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti.

In Kerala, schools and colleges were closed on August 29 to celebrate the Onam festival. Onam is a significant and widely celebrated festival in Kerala, spanning ten days; however, educational institutions don’t remain closed for the entire duration. Reports suggest that schools, colleges, and banks in Kerala will also be closed today and in the upcoming days. This year, the confluence of Onam, Raksha Bandhan, and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti has resulted in an extended weekend for several schools and colleges.

The state-level celebrations for Onam at the Nishagandhi open-air auditorium were inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 27. Several folk art performances, fusion music concerts and a few other events are being celebrated across many venues in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chennai administration in Tamil Nadu has also declared a local holiday in numerous schools on account of Onam. As per DT Next, Chennai’s district collector M Aruna, IAS recently made an official announcement on the same. However, all the essential services will continue functioning.

In addition, September 2 (Saturday) will be a working day to make up for the holiday. Local holidays have also been announced in Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur, in addition to Chennai.

A few schools in the country will also be closed for one day for Raksha Bandhan. This year, the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 30 and August 31. It is an occasion to celebrate the special bond that siblings share. This year, there is a lot of confusion about the auspicious time to tie Rakhi as the grand festival is celebrated over two days.

Keeping this in mind, some schools have declared a holiday on August 30 while a few others have on August 31, reports add. Parents and students are advised to cross-check the Raksha Bandhan holiday from their respective schools. Furthermore, all schools in Bihar will reportedly be closed on August 31, in view of Raksha Bandhan.