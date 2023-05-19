Kerala SSLC Class 10 result 2023 Live Updates: KBPE Class10th Result Today At keralapareekshabhavan.in

Live now
Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 12:34 IST
Kerala, India
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Live Updates: The Kerala SSLC or class 10 results 2023 will be declared today, May 19 at 3 PM by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Once declared, the results will be announced on the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the Kerala SSLC exams from March 9 to March 29. Around 4,19,554 students appeared for the exam at various centres across the state. The results will also be made available at keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, and Read More
In 2022, out of the total 4,26,999 students who took the exam, as many as 4,23,303 students passed, thus recording a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The number of A+ grade holders or students who obtained more than 90 per cent marks in Kerala SSLC 10th results in 2022 was 44,363.
In 2021, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects which is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. The pass percentage in Kerala SSLC was 98.82 per cent in 2020. This was the highest ever since 2015 and the record broke in 2021.
The Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will mention details such as the Student’s Name, Gender, Registration Number, School Name, List of Subjects (codes and names), Date of Birth, Total Marks Scored (subject-wise and total marks), and Qualifying Status (Pass or Fail). In case of any mistake in the SSLC result 2023, students are advised to inform the school authorities immediately.
Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass the Kerala SSLC examination.
Step 1: Visit sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2023’
Step 3: Then login to the portal using the credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check all the details mentioned and download it.
2022: About 4,23,303 students appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was 99.26 per cent.
2021: A total of 4,22,226 candidates wrote the Class 10 exam and the overall pass percentage recorded was 99.47.
2020: There were about 4,22,000 students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam. The overall pass percentage was 98.82 per cent.
2019: Around 4,34,729 candidates appeared for the Kerala Class 10 exam and that year the overall pass percentage was 98.11 per cent.
2018: Approximately 4,41,103 students sat for the state Class 10 board exam. In that year, the overall pass percentage was 97.84 percent.
Students can check and download their SSLC result 2023 by using their roll number and date of birth in the login window. It is to be noted that the online Kerala 10th result will consist of the total marks, grades, and pass-fail status of the candidate.
Every year, after the results of the exams, Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the save a year (SAY) exam. Those who failed the annual final examination may retake it in order to pass Class 10.
The Kerala SSLC Class 10 practical exams for the same were held from February 1 to February 25.
The evaluation of the SSLC answer sheet was done from April 3 to April 26. About 9,762 teachers evaluated the answer sheets across 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced.
In order to clear the Kerala SSLC 10th examinations, students must obtain a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall total. Those who don’t clear will appear for the supplementary exams, details of which will be shared by the Kerala board soon.
Students will be able to check their Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result by using their roll number or the unique ID mentioned on the hall ticket.
Around 4,19,554 students appeared for the exam at various centres across the state.
The results will also be made available at keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, and results.kerala.nic.in.
The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the Kerala SSLC exams from March 9 to March 29.
