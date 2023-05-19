Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Result Today, Know Websites to Check

The results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 will be released today at 3 PM. Once the results are declared, students can check their results on the official websites: keralapareekshabhavan.in, keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.nic.in. To check their result, students will need to provide their roll number and date of birth in the result login window.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Websites to Check Result

- keralapareekshabhavan.in

- keralaresults.nic.in 2023 SSLC

- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in 2023 result

- results.itschool.gov.in

- www.result.kite.kerala.gov.in 2023

- results.nic.in

- results.kerala.nic.in

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) conducted the Kerala SSLC Exams for class 10 students successfully between March 9, 2023, and March 29, 2023, with approximately 4,19,554 students who appeared for the exam at various centres in Kerala.

In order to qualify for the Kerala SSLC 10th Examinations, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the overall total. The marks awarded to students will be based on their performance in the SSLC 10th Examination, which took place from March 9th to 29th 2023.

After the declaration of the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023, students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for re-evaluation. The registration process for re-evaluation will mostly be available on the official website starting from July 2023. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students will be required to pay a prescribed fee. It’s important to note that the fee is non-refundable, regardless of the outcome of the re-evaluation. The Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023, once declared after re-evaluation, will be considered final, and no further appeals against the re-evaluation will be entertained.

The KBPE board provides an opportunity for students who have failed the Kerala SSLC exams to appear for supplementary or improvement exams. The Kerala SSLC supplementary exam result is expected to be announced tentatively in July 2023. Just like the regular SSLC results, the supplementary exam results will also be accessible online through the official website. Students will be able to check their Kerala SSLC supplementary exam result online once it is declared.