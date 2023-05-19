Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala 10th Result Today, Check Pass Percentage of Last 5 Years

The results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) board exam 2023 will be released today at 3 PM. About 4,19,554 students took the exam and they will be able to view their results at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in once it is released. Students can check and download their SSLC result 2023 by using their roll number and date of birth in the login window. It is to be noted that the online Kerala 10th result will consist of the total marks, grades, and pass-fail status of the candidate.

Kerala Class 10 Result 2023: Previous Year’s Pass Percentage

2022: About 4,23,303 students appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was 99.26 per cent.

2021: A total of 4,22,226 candidates wrote the Class 10 exam and the overall pass percentage recorded was 99.47.

2020: There were about 4,22,000 students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam. The overall pass percentage was 98.82 per cent.

2019: Around 4,34,729 candidates appeared for the Kerala Class 10 exam and that year the overall pass percentage was 98.11 per cent.

2018: Approximately 4,41,103 students sat for the state Class 10 board exam. In that year, the overall pass percentage was 97.84 percent.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2023’

Step 3: Then login to the portal using the credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned and download it.

Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass the Kerala SSLC examination. The Kerala SSLC Result 2023 will mention details such as the Student’s Name, Gender, Registration Number, School Name, List of Subjects (codes and names), Date of Birth, Total Marks Scored (subject-wise and total marks), and Qualifying Status (Pass or Fail). In case of any mistake in the SSLC result 2023, students are advised to inform the school authorities immediately.