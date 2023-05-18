Kerala SSLC Results 2023 Preponed, to Release Tomorrow at 3 PM

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the results for the Kerala SSLC or class 10 results 2023 tomorrow, May 19 at 3 PM. The results will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in a press conference at Thiruvananthapuram. Once declared, the results will be announced on the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Students will be able to check their Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result by using their roll number or the unique ID mentioned on the hall ticket. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Kerala SSLC exams 2023 from March 9 to March 29. As many as 4,19,554 students had registered for the SSLC exam. Students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in all subjects to be declared to pass in Kerala SSLC exams 2023. Those who don’t clear will appear for the supplementary exams, details of which will be shared by the Kerala board soon.

The evaluation of the SSLC answer sheet has been scheduled from April 3 to April 26. For the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam, there are about 9,762 teachers who will evaluate answer sheets at 70 camps, the state government had earlier announced. The practical exams for the same were held from February 1 to February 25. The results will also be made available at keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, result.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, and results.kerala.nic.in.

In 2022, out of the total 4,26,999 students who took the exam, as many as 4,23,303 students passed, thus recording a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The number of A+ grade holders or students who obtained more than 90 per cent marks in Kerala SSLC 10th results in 2022 is 44,363. In 2021, as many as 99.47 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. A total of 1,21,318 students scored A + in all subjects which is a rise from 2020 when 41,906 students got A + in all subjects. The pass percentage in Kerala SSLC was 98.82 per cent in 2020. This was the highest ever since 2015 and the record broke in 2021.