Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 Results Out, Check Score On ktet.kerala.gov.in

The results of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023 examination were revealed on August 4 by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan. Candidates who took the exam can view their KTET March 2023 results on the official website–ktet.kerala.gov.in.

How to Check the KTET March 2023 Result?

Candidates can check the KTET March 2023 results by following the methods outlined below:

Go to the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test official website–ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click the “KTET MARCH 2023 RESULT PUBLISHED" link on the homepage.

Choose a category and enter your registration number and date of birth.

The results of your KTET March 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the results for future reference.

The KTET exam is used to evaluate applicants who wish to teach in Kerala’s Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School classes. The results will contain the following details– name, registration number, date of birth, category, total marks, and qualifying status. Upon downloading the results, the candidates are advised to check their details carefully. If there are any discrepancies, they should reach out to the exam authorities and check the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan.

The total marks in the exam were 150. The minimum qualifying score required to clear the exam for the general category is 90 which is 60% and for OBC/SC/ST/PH is 82 i.e. 55%.

The KTET March 2023 examination was held in two shifts on May 30 and May 31. The first shift ran from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The KTET I and KTET II were conducted on May 30 and the KTET III and KTET IV were held the following day.

The Application process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test started from April 3 to April 17 this year, and the admit cards were issued on the official website on May 23 about a week before the exams were held.

Reportedly, the KTET Certificate is only valid for seven years. If you are dissatisfied with your results, you may request a re-evaluation. The re-evaluation application will be available on the official website shortly.