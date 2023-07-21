Khushboo Khanna Tops Architecture At Jamia Millia Islamia, To Be Honoured With Gold Medal

Khushboo Khanna, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, has achieved an exceptional feat by securing the highest marks in the field of architecture at the esteemed institution in Delhi. Her outstanding performance has earned her a gold medal, which will be presented by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the upcoming convocation ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan on Sunday, July 23.

Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Khushboo Khanna specializes in Recreation Architecture, demonstrating remarkable expertise in beautifying park areas within the city. She serves as an assistant professor at Jindal University, Sonipat.

Khushboo Khanna’s remarkable achievement not only brings pride to her family and the state of Uttar Pradesh but also marks a significant milestone for Prayagraj. Her dream is to contribute her architectural knowledge to the development of Prayagraj, particularly in preparation for the Mahakumbh Mela scheduled for 2025. Upon receiving the gold medal, she plans to hold discussions with Prayagraj officials to explore possible collaborations in this endeavour.

Khushboo envisions contributing to innovative and transformative development works related to the Mahakumbh event, aiming to create a lasting impact on the city’s infrastructure. The celebration of her success is evident in her family, where relatives and well-wishers have been extending their warmest congratulations.

Khushboo Khanna’s academic journey began at Government High School, where she laid the foundation for her future accomplishments. She pursued higher education at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, where her exceptional academic prowess led her to achieve the highest marks in the university.

Daughter of Mrs Shikha Khanna, the BJP Mahila Morcha Mandal President in Prayagraj, Khushboo has made her family and community proud with her exemplary achievement. Currently serving as a professor at Jindal University in Sonipat, Khushboo has previously held esteemed positions as a research assistant at Z-Axis Designs, a recreation assistant at ArchLine Designs, and a Junior Architect at Minagya Constructions Private Limited.

Khushboo Khanna attributes her success to her relentless hard work and dedication, with her mother, Shikha Khanna, playing a crucial role in motivating and supporting her throughout her journey. Her brother, Prakhar Khanna, is an accomplished advocate practising in the Supreme Court.