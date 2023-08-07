KLEE 2023 Answer Key For 5-Year LLB Released at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has published the provisional answer key for Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2023 today, i.e., August 7. Candidates who appeared for Kerala Law Entrance Examination can check the answer key through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Law Entrance Examination 2023 took place on August 6.

“The Answer Key of the Entrance Examinations for Admission to Integrated Five Year LLB 2023-24 held on 06.08.2023 (Sunday) at various centres across Kerala has been published on the websitewww.cee.kerala.gov.in, ” reads the official notification.

Kerala Law Entrance Examination 2023 Answer Key: Steps to check

Step 1: Navigate tocee.kerala.gov.in, the official website of Commissioner Entrance Examination.

Step 2: Choose ‘ Integrated Five Year LL.B 2023 - Candidate Portal’ option that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: In the new window, click on the answer key tab.

Step 4: Login using the Application number, password, and access code.

Step 5: Your Kerala Law Entrance Examination answer key will be displayed on the window.

Step 6: Tally your answers and raise objections if required.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official website of CEE. They will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per question challenged through a Demand Draft (DD) in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination. This will be payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by either post or submitting physically. The last date to raise objection is August 8 till 4 PM.

“If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via E-mail/Fax will not be considered,” reads the notice.

To calculate the scores, candidates need to obtain the answer key corresponding to the KLEE from the official website. Subsequently, open the response sheet and meticulously compare it with the KLEE answer key. For each accurate response, assign 3 marks, while for every incorrect answer, deduct 1 mark. By adhering to this method, candidates can arrive at their final score for the paper.