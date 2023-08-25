KLEE 2023: Kerala 5-Year LLB Result Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in

The results of the 5-year Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE 2023) have been officially announced by the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala today, August 25. The candidates from the general and SEBC categories are required to secure a minimum of 10 per cent marks, while SC and ST candidates must achieve at least 5 per cent marks to qualify.

Candidates need to use their KLEE 2023 application number and password to download the scorecard. However, the KLEE rank list is made available online through a PDF. Candidates who participated in the Kerala 5-year LLB entrance exam can now access the provisional rank list through the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

KLEE Rank List 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the Commissioner for Entrance Examination Kerala atcee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link or section for KLEE 2023 results on the website’s homepage. Click on the ‘Integrated five-year LLB - candidate portal’ section.

Step 3: Now key in your application number and password in the provided space, or select the rank list option from the menu.

Step 4: The KLEE 5-year LLB rank list PDF will show up on the display.

Step 5: Press Control+F to locate your roll number.

Step 6: Verify your result status and then proceed further to download the rank list.

The KLEE 5-year LLB 2023 exam was conducted on August 1, in two shifts. The morning session (shift 1) started from 11:15 am to 1:15 pm, while the afternoon session (shift 2) was held between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

KLEE 2023 results are solely made available online, scorecards are not mailed or emailed to candidates. It’s important to take note that some candidates’ marks may be withheld if their uploaded certificates contain errors. By uploading the certificate through the website cee.kerala.gov.in before the deadline, candidates can rectify the errors.

Candidates can submit complaints about the Provisional Rank List via email toceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in until 03:00 PM on August 25, 2023. Following a review of objections against the KLEE answer key 2023, question number 191 in the “Legal aptitude" section has been cancelled by Kerala CEE.