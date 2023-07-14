KLEE 2023 Registration for 5-Year Integrated LLB Begins At cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has initiated the online registration procedure for the 5-year integrated LLB programme. Individuals interested in appearing for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2023 can submit their applications via the official websitecee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline for applying for the KLEE application form is July 19 by 4 pm. However, candidates who successfully completed the application fee payment by this cutoff can upload all other required documents/certificates until July 22 by 4 pm. The entrance examination will take place on August 6 (Sunday) at various centers across all districts in Kerala. The detailed time schedule will be announced at a later date.

KLEE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the LLB program spanning over 5 years, candidates must note the following points:

1. Indian citizenship is a prerequisite for applicants.

2. Participants must have either passed or be appearing in the class 10+2 examination.

3. A minimum of 45% marks in graduation is required for the general category, 43% for the EWS category, and 40% for the SC/ST category.

4. Candidates must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2023, and the upper age limit will be determined by the final decision of the Supreme Court, as per the information provided.

KLEE 2023: How To Apply

Students who wish to apply online for the Kerala 5-year LLB programme can refer to the following steps mentioned below:

STEP 1: Begin by accessing the authorized website located atcee.kerala.gov.in.

STEP 2: Proceed with the registration process by providing the required information.

STEP 3: Access the application form for KLEE 2023 by logging in with your application number.

STEP 4: Complete the application form by entering all the necessary information, uploading the required documents, and making the online application fee payment.

STEP 5: Download the final page and print a hard copy for future reference.

KLEE 2023: Application Fee

Any Indian citizen can apply for the test, but only candidates of Kerala origin are eligible for reservation and fee concession. The KLEE 2023 application fee differs based on the candidate’s category. For general and SEBC candidates, the fee is Rs 685, while for SC and ST candidates, it is Rs 345.

KLEE 2023: Exam Details

The KLEE 2023 exam is scheduled for August 6 and will be conducted as a computer-based entrance examination simultaneously across all districts of Kerala. The exam will evaluate candidates’ proficiency in general English, general knowledge, arithmetic, mental ability, and their aptitude for legal studies. The duration of the exam is 2 hours, and it consists of 200 objective-type questions, each carrying three marks. It is important to note that one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response.