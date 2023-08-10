KLEE 3-Year LLB Admit Card 2023 Released on cee.kerala.gov.in, How to Download

The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE), Kerala, has issued the admit card for the Kerala 3-year LLB entrance exam on August 9, 2023. Candidates registered for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2023 can get their hall tickets by logging in through the candidate’s portal on the official website -cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala 3-year LLB exam is scheduled to be held on August 13. The registration process for the KLEE 3-year LLB program was completed on July 20.

Candidates are advised that the admit cards for those who haven’t corrected their photo and signature issues within the designated time frame have been withheld. Participants can fix the issues and obtain their admit cards before August 10, 2023 (until 4 pm). “Admit card of those candidates who have not yet rectified the defects in their photograph and signature within the stipulated time has been withheld. Such candidates can rectify the defects to download their admit card before 10.08.2023, 4.00 PM," the official notification read.

KLEE 3-year LLB Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Individuals who registered for the Kerala LLB entrance exam will need to use their Application Number and Password to access and download their hall tickets online. Follow the steps provided below:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of Kerala CEE,cee.kerala.gov.in.

STEP 2: Click on ‘Three-year LLB 2023- Candidate portal.’

STEP 3: Enter your application number, password, and access code.

STEP 4: Submit the provided login details.

STEP 5: Your KLEE 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Download the hall ticket for future reference.

To appear in the entrance exam, candidates must have their hall ticket, which is essential for entry. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

To be eligible for the 3-year LLB program, candidates need to meet certain academic qualifications. They must have graduated from any faculty at a recognized university. Additionally, they should have achieved a minimum aggregate score of 45 per cent in their bachelor’s degree. Reserved category candidates, such as SEBC candidates, require 42 per cent marks, while SC/ST candidates need 40 per cent marks. Regarding nativity, candidates with Indian citizenship are welcome to apply. However, for reservation benefits, Kerala origin is required.