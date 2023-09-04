KLEE 3-Year LLB Results Declared on cee.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has announced the entrance examination rank list for the three-year LLB program. The rank list is available for download on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. According to the KCEE, candidates who received at least 60 points, or 10% of the total possible points, are eligible. In order to pass the entrance exam, SC/ST candidates must receive 5% of the total possible points (30).

The shortlisted candidates received three marks for each correct answer in the KLEE 2023 3-year while one mark was deducted for each erroneous response. The rank list includes the application, roll number, and score of the shortlisted students. For admission to three-year LLB programs at nine private self-financing law universities and four government law colleges, the KLEE 2023 was held.

If two candidates have the same score, the student who scored higher on the KLEE’s “Aptitude for Legal Studies" section will be ranked higher. Candidates who scored higher on the “English" portion of the test will be ranked higher if the tie persists. The senior contender will receive the higher rank if there is still a tie.

KLEE 2023: DOCUMENTS FOR VERIFICATION

-Candidate data sheet

-Allotment memo provided by the entrance examinations commissioner for SSLC or other pertinent school records, birth certificate, passport, or other legal proof of birth date

-Original score report and qualification exam pass certificate

-Certificate of Transfer and Conduct from the Educational Institution

-Four copies of a current passport-size photo

-An “eligibility certificate" from the relevant Keralan institution stating that the qualifying examination has been acknowledged by the university is required of candidates from outside Kerala.

-At the time of admission, the student who qualifies from another university must present a migration certificate.

-Original copies of all the uploaded records and credentials

To be eligible for the 3-year LLB program, candidates need to meet certain academic qualifications. They must have graduated from any faculty at a recognized university. Additionally, they should have achieved a minimum aggregate score of 45 per cent in their bachelor’s degree. Reserved category candidates, such as SEBC candidates, require 42 per cent marks, while SC/ST candidates need 40 per cent marks. Regarding nativity, candidates with Indian citizenship are welcome to apply. However, for reservation benefits, Kerala origin is required.