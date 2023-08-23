KMAT 2023 to be Conducted on October 8, Registrations Open Till September 30

The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the examination date for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023. Candidates who have enrolled for the exam can check the exam date on the official website at kmatindia.com. According to the tentative date, the entrance exam will be conducted on Sunday, October 8.

Along with the exam date, KPPGCA has extended the registration deadline for the KMAT 2023. Earlier, the deadline to submit the online application forms was till August 31 but now it has been extended till September 30. Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website atkmatindia.com. Furthermore, the authorities have not yet declared the release date of the KMAT 2023 admit card.

KMAT 2023: Steps To Fill Application Form

Step 1: Go to KPPGCA’s official website at kmatindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the “KMAT 2023 apply now” link.

Step 3: As the new page opens, fill out the KMAT 2023 application form as instructed.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the essential fee and submit the application form as directed.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and submit the form as asked.

KMAT 2023: Application Fee

To register for the exam, candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 850. Students with a diploma certificate in any field of study are eligible to sit for the KMAT 2023.

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test is held for students seeking admission to over 189 institutes that are offering Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Application (MCA), and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses in Karnataka.

Students who get equal to or more than the KMAT cut-off marks will be called for further selection rounds. The exam is administered for admission to self-financing colleges that are affiliated with AICTE-approved universities in Karnataka.