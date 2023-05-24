Know The Government Jobs For Those Who Cleared Class 10 And 12 Exams

Many students dream of working in a government firm after completing their school or college. But a lack of understanding about job vacancies and suitable organisations, makes the interested candidates miss out on the opportunities. Currently, over 10 state boards have announced the results of class 10 and 12th board examinations. It is a good opportunity for these pupils to apply for positions in the government sector. Recently, the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released a list of some vacancies for 10th and 12th graduates.

Interested candidates can apply for government jobs through DFCCIL’s official website, dfccil.com. A total of 535 posts are available. There is no offline mode of application submission and the applicants need to submit their applications via the online mode only. While the application period begins on May 20, the last date for submission is June 19.

Candidates wishing to change their application form can do that from the correction window. This portal will be open from June 26 to June 30. Applicants, who will get selected, will be appointed to the position of Junior Executive and Executive.

Who is eligible to apply?

As already mentioned there are currently 535 positions available. There are 354 vacancies in the post of Junior Engineer and 181 for executives. Apart from class 10 and 12 graduates, a diploma degree holder or graduates are also eligible to apply for the posts. The minimum age to apply for each position is variable. In such cases, candidates should thoroughly read the notification before applying.

Application fee

Salary for the post of Junior Manager – Rs 1000

Salary for the post of Executive post – Rs 900

Salary for the post of Junior Executive post – Rs 700

For SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-Servicemen – Free

After the final selection, the remuneration for each position will be different. It will range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000 for the position of an executive. The salary offered for the position of Junior Executive will range between Rs 25,000 and Rs 68,000.