Know The Difference In Remunerations Of UPTET And STET candidates

UPTET (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) and Bihar STET (Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test) are the teaching eligibility exams conducted by the state governments. These exams are held for people aspiring to be governmnet teachers for primary (Class 1 to 5) upper-primary (Class 6 to 8) schoold. The remuneration for the primary teachers in Uttar Pradesh is Rs 4200 Grade Pay. According to the 7th pay commission, this salary is on the scale between Rs 9300 and Rs 35400. The upper-primary teachers are paid a salary of Rs 4600 which is on the scale between Rs 9300 and Rs 44,900.

This scale has been set according to the 7th pay commission. On the other hand, candidates who clear the secondary level stage, in Bihar STET will be paid Rs 3200 Grade Pay. Their basic pay is Rs 31,000. The aspirants who clear the exam for the senior-secondary post will be paid Rs 3600 Grade Pay. Their basic pay is Rs 32,000. According to the media reports, the remuneration of the senior secondary teachers is more than Rs 51,000. As of now, the Bihar STET exams are underway and will continue till September 15.

Teachers at the secondary level stage teach the 9th and 10th grades while those at the higher secondary level stage teach the classes of 11th and 12th. The aspirants who aspire to take up the position of physical education teacher are also required to compete in Bihar STET examinations.

Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) will be conducted in two stages, Paper-I and Paper-II, which will be 150 marks each.

The subject-wise vacancies for the secondary teachers (9th & 10th) are-

1. English- 5054

2. Maths - 5054

3. Science - 5054

4. Social Science- 5054

5. Hindi - 3000

6. Sanskrit - 1054

7. Urdu- 1000

Total: 25270

The vacancies for Senior Secondary Teachers (11th & 12th) are-

1. English- 2125

2. Maths 2104

3. Physics 2384

4. Chemistry 2221

5. Botany 723

6. Zoology 835

7. Computer Science 1673

Total 12065

In the case where candidates score the same marks, priority will be given to the one, who is elder.